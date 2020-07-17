Aion Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Aion has a total market cap of $48.21 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Binance and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.01887688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00189739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 439,318,769 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, Liqui, DragonEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Koinex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

