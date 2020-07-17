Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Up 9.9%

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s share price rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 455,913 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 621,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von acquired 227,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.