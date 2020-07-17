Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49 shares of company stock worth $14,574 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $409.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $251.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.95.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

