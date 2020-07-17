Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $154,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ares Capital by 353.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 127,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 129.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 790,064 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

