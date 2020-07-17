Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,641,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,403,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,179.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,105 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,648 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

