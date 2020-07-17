Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Visa by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

