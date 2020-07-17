AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Trading Up 10.4%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.49, approximately 2,747,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,115,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MITT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

