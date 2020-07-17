AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

AFH Financial Group stock opened at GBX 315 ($3.88) on Wednesday. AFH Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 462 ($5.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

