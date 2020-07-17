Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 0.75%. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 0.72. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

AEHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

