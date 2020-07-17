Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,180,200. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

