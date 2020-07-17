ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.19 ($6.96) and last traded at €6.17 ($6.93), 113,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.16 ($6.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 million and a P/E ratio of -255.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.92 and its 200-day moving average is €6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (ETR:ADV)

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.