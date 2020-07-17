Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00.

Adobe stock opened at $433.01 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.86. The company has a market cap of $207.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

