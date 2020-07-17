Addison Capital Co Purchases Shares of 876 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $261.29. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

