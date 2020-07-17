Addison Capital Co Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.8% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

