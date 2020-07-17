Addison Capital Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

