Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.47 and last traded at $98.00, approximately 797,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 698,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

