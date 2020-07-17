Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.00), approximately 6,755 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 967% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.03).

The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.14.

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported GBX (6.06) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

