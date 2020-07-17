Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.50.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $523.26 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.43 and its 200 day moving average is $394.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

