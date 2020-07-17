Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,063,000.

VTV stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

