Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after buying an additional 133,186 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

MRK stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

