Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

