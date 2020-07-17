Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 296 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

