Acropolis Investment Management LLC Invests $110,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

IWP opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

