Acropolis Investment Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4,720.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $292,000.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.