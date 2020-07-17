Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

