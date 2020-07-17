Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Square by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.97 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point cut Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

