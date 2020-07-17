Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $375.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.