Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

NYSE UHS opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

