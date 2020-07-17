Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.0% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 417,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

