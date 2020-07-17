Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 641 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $217,012,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 359,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51,831.2% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 311,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 310,987 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $176.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

