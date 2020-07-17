Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 798 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,507.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

