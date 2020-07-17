Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.