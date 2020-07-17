ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ACCO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. AJO LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.