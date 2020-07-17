Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.