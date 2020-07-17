Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACEL. Northland Securities began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

ACEL opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $105.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $11,043,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 262,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

