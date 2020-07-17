Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.20. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,047,736 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.63.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
