Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.20. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,047,736 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

