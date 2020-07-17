ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.29.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABM. Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

