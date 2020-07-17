Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading 2.1% Higher

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.89, 1,159,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,075,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338,756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.