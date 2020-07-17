AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of ABBV opened at $100.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

