AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.8% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

