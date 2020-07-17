Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 159.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $96.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

