Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

