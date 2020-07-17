AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.19

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 4016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

