AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

AIR opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AAR by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

