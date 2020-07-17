987 Shares in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $351,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $215.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $289.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura upped their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.56.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total value of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,926 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

