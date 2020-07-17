9,671 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,792,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

