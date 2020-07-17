89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Major Shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii Buys 109,090 Shares

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ETNB opened at $32.29 on Friday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $418.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 89bio by 18,905.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

