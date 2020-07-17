895 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $253,906,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.05. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $255.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

