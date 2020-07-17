86,045 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

