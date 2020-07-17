790 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after buying an additional 1,402,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 457.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $121,950,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after purchasing an additional 365,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,942 shares of company stock worth $118,525,250. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $294.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

